Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/14/25: Debbie Wasserman Schultz shows how Democrats are out of touch with most Americans, Why is the MSM not identifying the Kentucky shooter and why he may have went off? ‘Superman’ soars to a $122 million opening weekend in a big win for DC Studios. Charges dropped against US doctor in a very interesting Covid case, Economists See Lower Recession Risk and Stronger Job Growth, Tucker’s speech and the not so subtle shades of Leftism

Published on July 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM    Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  

1. Debbie Wasserman Schultz shows how Democrats are out of touch with most Americans

2. Why is the MSM not identifying the Kentucky shooter and why he may have went off?

3. ‘Superman’ soars to a $122 million opening weekend in a big win for DC Studios

James Gunn changes Superman’s catchphrase from ‘Truth, Justice, and the American Way’ to ‘Truth, Justice, and the Human Way’

4. Charges dropped against US doctor in a very interesting Covid case

Charges dropped against US doctor in a very interesting Covid case – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy0w1p0wq87o

5. Economists See Lower Recession Risk and Stronger Job Growth

Economists See Lower Recession Risk and Stronger Job Growth: WSJ Survey – WSJ

6. Tucker's speech and the not so subtle shades of Leftism

Tucker’s speech and the not so subtle shades of Leftism – https://www.mediaite.com/media/tv/tucker-carlson-claims-jeffrey-epstein-was-working-for-israel-to-blackmail-american-politicians/

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close