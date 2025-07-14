Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/14/25: Debbie Wasserman Schultz shows how Democrats are out of touch with most Americans, Why is the MSM not identifying the Kentucky shooter and why he may have went off? ‘Superman’ soars to a $122 million opening weekend in a big win for DC Studios. Charges dropped against US doctor in a very interesting Covid case, Economists See Lower Recession Risk and Stronger Job Growth, Tucker’s speech and the not so subtle shades of Leftism
1. Debbie Wasserman Schultz shows how Democrats are out of touch with most Americans
2. Why is the MSM not identifying the Kentucky shooter and why he may have went off?
3. ‘Superman’ soars to a $122 million opening weekend in a big win for DC Studios
James Gunn changes Superman’s catchphrase from ‘Truth, Justice, and the American Way’ to ‘Truth, Justice, and the Human Way’
4. Charges dropped against US doctor in a very interesting Covid case
5. Economists See Lower Recession Risk and Stronger Job Growth
6. Tucker's speech and the not so subtle shades of Leftism
