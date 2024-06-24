Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/24/24: SCOTUS, Indiana Democrats, Credit Card Debt, CNN cuts Trump Spox off abruptly

Published on June 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Big decisions coming from SCOTUS

Supreme Court Issues Opinions Source:Getty

reference:

Big decisions coming from SCOTUS – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/supreme-court-opinion-season-nears-climax-5-major-decisions-to-come/ 

2. Indiana Democratic Party is more screwy than the Republicans

Jennifer McCormick Source:other

3. Credit Card Debt is going up and up

Distressed senior woman on her phone while looking at her credit card Source:Getty

4. CNN host @kasie CUTS OFF Trump spokeswoman @kleavittnh the second she brings up Jake Tapper spending years comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler

