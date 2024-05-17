Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/17/24: Merrick Garland, KJP, Scottie Scheffler mugshot, McDonalds

Published on May 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Garland’s withholding of the Hur Biden tapes is the story

Attorney General Merrick Garland Commemorates The 70th Anniversary Of Supreme Court Decision In Brown v. Board Of Education Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

As Congress threatens contempt for Garland, White House says Hur tapes are privileged (msn.com)

2. Jean-Pierre Calls DeSantis A Shameful Climate Denier

3. We know that Covid came from a lab

CHINA-HEALTH Source:Getty

Listen:

4. McDonald’s trying new things to bring the people back

Economy And Business In Poland Source:Getty

5. Tik Tok #grandmacore is trending

TikTok Source:Getty

Listen:

 

