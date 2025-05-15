Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/15/25: Putin no show in Turkey? Rhode Island is gross, Omaha elects a Dem, Suspending habeas corpus is a possibility, Wait and see on deals signed in Qater, Matt Bair knows his Newhart
1. Putin no show in Turkey?
2. Rhode Island is gross
3. Omaha elects a Dem
4. Suspending habeas corpus is a possibility
Suspending habeas corpus is a possibility – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kristi-noem-homeland-security-habeas-corpus/2025/05/14/id/1210971/
5. Wait and see on deals signed in Qater
6. Matt Bair knows his Newhart!
