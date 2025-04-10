Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/10/25: Trump to attend the Indy 500? Dominican Republic Roof Collapse, Making Showers Great Again, Karoline Leavitt won’t correspond with journalists who list their pronouns, Was the tariff war always going to be about China?
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Trump to attend the Indy 500
2. Dominican Republic roof collapse
3. Making showers great again
4. Karoline Leavitt will not respond to journalists with pronouns listed on their profile
5. Did Trump blink? or was this all orchestrated to turn it on China?
More from WIBC 93.1 FM