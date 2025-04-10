Listen Live
Tony Katz Rundowns

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/10/25: Trump to attend the Indy 500? Dominican Republic Roof Collapse, Making Showers Great Again, Karoline Leavitt won’t correspond with journalists who list their pronouns, Was the tariff war always going to be about China?

Published on April 10, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Trump to attend the Indy 500

2. Dominican Republic roof collapse

3. Making showers great again

4. Karoline Leavitt will not respond to journalists with pronouns listed on their profile

Did Trump blink? or was this all orchestrated to turn it on China?
