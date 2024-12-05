Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/5/24: Machete Wielding Indy Man, Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair claims Islamophobia, Bitcoin Tops $100,000, UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer had engraved bullets

Published on December 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. IMPD Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting of Machete wielding man

IMPD Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting of Machete wielding man
Source: IMPD

IMPD Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

2. Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair takes aim at 'racist and Islamophobic fans' in apology for hit on Trevor Lawrence

Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair takes aim at 'racist and Islamophobic fans' in apology for hit on Trevor Lawrence
Source: Getty

Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair takes aim at ‘racist and Islamophobic fans’ in apology for hit on Trevor Lawrence | Fox News

3. Bitcoin Tops $100,000

Bitcoin Tops $100,000
Source: Getty

4. Bullets fired at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had words written on them, officials say

Bullets fired at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had words written on them, officials say
Source: Getty

Bullets fired at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had words written on them, officials say – CBS News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close