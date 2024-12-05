Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/5/24: Machete Wielding Indy Man, Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair claims Islamophobia, Bitcoin Tops $100,000, UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer had engraved bullets
1. IMPD Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting of Machete wielding man
2. Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair takes aim at 'racist and Islamophobic fans' in apology for hit on Trevor Lawrence
3. Bitcoin Tops $100,000
4. Bullets fired at UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson had words written on them, officials say
