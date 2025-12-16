Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/16/25: Expect Susie Wiles stories to be on your social feeds today. Trump administration pulls 9,500 non-English-speaking truck drivers off road. New Jobs Report out. Germany to investigate laser attacks on U.S. jets landing at NATO base

Published on December 16, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

1. Expect Susie Wiles stories to be on your social feeds today

2. Trump administration pulls 9,500 non-English-speaking truck drivers off road

3. New Jobs Report out

4. Germany to investigate laser attacks on U.S. jets landing at NATO base

