Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/15/25: Shooting at Brown University. Casino coming to Indianapolis. Americans just aren’t feeling a good economy. Brown University victim was VP of the Brown Republicans

Published on December 15, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Shooting at Brown University

Shooting at Brown University. Targeted because Jewish – https://x.com/amyswearer/status/2000230004073054344?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….more – https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/national-international/brown-university-active-shooter-live-stream-live-updates/4028390/

….what did the shooter shout “of interest” – https://nypost.com/2025/12/14/us-news/brown-university-shooting-person-of-interest-arrested-after-2-killed-9-wounded/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….yet check out the police who are “not really sure” – https://x.com/rightanglenews/status/2000201817343271167?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….person of interest arrested – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/brown-university-shooting-campus/

….on cue, Sen. Chris Murphy blames Trump – https://x.com/ericldaugh/status/2000222730193355020?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

2. Casino coming to Indianapolis

Gerry Dick discusses

3. Americans just aren’t feeling a good economy

4. Brown University victim was VP of the Brown Republicans

