Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/3/25: Indiana Republicans will show up to see Diego Morales but won’t debate redistricting? Mike Braun doubling down on nuclear energy. Questionable background of Ivy Tech President. FBI foils terrorist plot in Dearborn.

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Indiana Republicans will show up to see Diego Morales but won’t debate redistricting?Source:Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle, WISH-TV
2. Mike Braun doubling down on nuclear energySource:WISH-TV
3. Questionable background of Ivy Tech President
4. FBI foils terrorist plot in Dearborn.
