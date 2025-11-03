Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/3/25: Indiana Republicans will show up to see Diego Morales but won’t debate redistricting? Mike Braun doubling down on nuclear energy. Questionable background of Ivy Tech President. FBI foils terrorist plot in Dearborn.

Published on November 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Indiana Republicans will show up to see Diego Morales but won’t debate redistricting?

Diego Morales Source:Madelyn Hanes/Indiana Capital Chronicle, WISH-TV

2. Mike Braun doubling down on nuclear energy

Mike Braun on Redistricting Source:WISH-TV

3. Questionable background of Ivy Tech President

4. FBI foils terrorist plot in Dearborn.

Related Tags

Indiana
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith And Diego Morales Are Losers

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Jim Irsay Collection & Concert At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
16 Items
Local

Jim Irsay’s Iconic Memorabilia Collection To Be Auctioned

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close