Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/26/24: Trump tariffs, Tony thankful he’s not Jesse Brown, Kamala ’28? Rep Crockett triggered by DOGE, Stolen valor Blumenthal

Published on November 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Donald Trump talking tariffs

Trump vows tariffs of 25% on Canada, Mexico; and 10% on China – The Washington Post

2. Tony's thankful he's not Jesse Brown

3. Kamala '28?

Kamala 2028! – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2024/11/25/are-you-ready-for-kamala-2028-n3797329

4. Rep Crockett triggered by DOGE

5. Stolene Valor Blumenthal all of sudden bothered by the price of goods

