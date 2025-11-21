Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/20/25: DOJ charges Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) with stealing $5 million in FEMA funds. Skincare for kids is a bad idea. September jobs report exceeds expectations. Somalians are defrauding Minnesota taxpayers to such an extent that “the largest funder of Al Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer”

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. DOJ charges Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) with stealing $5 million in FEMA funds 2. Skincare for kids is a bad idea Skincare for kids is a bad idea – https://www.today.com/parents/toddlers/shay-mitchell-responds-backlash-childrens-skincare-line-rcna244795 3. Dissenting judge slams move to strike down Texas congressional maps 4. September jobs report exceeds expectations 5. FINANCING JIHAD: The Largest Funder of Islamic Terror Group Al-Shabaab Is the Minnesota Taxpayer FINANCING JIHAD: The Largest Funder of Islamic Terror Group Al-Shabaab Is the Minnesota Taxpayer – Geller Report