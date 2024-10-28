Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/28/24: Capital Center, How much $ Will Taylor Swift Bring to Indy, Spirit Airlines In Trouble, Deportation Will Not Break Up Families, Celebs Coming Out Of The Closet For MAGA

Published on October 28, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. The real story is that the Capital Center sold for almost half the price it was purchased for

Local firms partner to buy Capital Center office towers for $35M – Indianapolis Business Journal

2. How much money will Taylor Swift bring to Indianapolis?

How much money will Taylor Swift bring to Indianapolis?
3. Spirit Airlines plans to cut jobs and sell some planes amid looming financial struggles

4. Families can be deported together

5. 49er Nick Bosa flashes MAGA hat during TV interview

