Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/28/24: Capital Center, How much $ Will Taylor Swift Bring to Indy, Spirit Airlines In Trouble, Deportation Will Not Break Up Families, Celebs Coming Out Of The Closet For MAGA
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. The real story is that the Capital Center sold for almost half the price it was purchased for
Local firms partner to buy Capital Center office towers for $35M – Indianapolis Business Journal
2. How much money will Taylor Swift bring to Indianapolis?
3. Spirit Airlines plans to cut jobs and sell some planes amid looming financial struggles
Spirit Airlines plans to cut jobs and sell some planes amid looming financial struggles
4. Families can be deported together
5. 49er Nick Bosa flashes MAGA hat during TV interview
More from WIBC 93.1 FM