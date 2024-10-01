Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/1/24: KJP “Fact Checks” ICE, Indianapolis Foundation, Longshoreman Strike, Walz – Vance Debate 2nt
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. KJP says the ICE stat of 13,000 convicted murderers crossing the border has been "fact checked"
2. Indianapolis Foundation unveils strategic plan aimed at addressing inequality
Indianapolis Foundation unveils strategic plan aimed at addressing inequality – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
3. Trump has more working class support than any GOP presidential candidate in a generation.
4. Kamala's Doritos Guilty Pleasure
5. Longshoremen on strike. Will Biden invoke Taft-Hartley Act?
6. Vance – Walz Debate 2nt
More from WIBC 93.1 FM