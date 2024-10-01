Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/1/24: KJP “Fact Checks” ICE, Indianapolis Foundation, Longshoreman Strike, Walz – Vance Debate 2nt

Published on October 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. KJP says the ICE stat of 13,000 convicted murderers crossing the border has been "fact checked"

2. Indianapolis Foundation unveils strategic plan aimed at addressing inequality

Indianapolis Foundation unveils strategic plan aimed at addressing inequality – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

3. Trump has more working class support than any GOP presidential candidate in a generation.

4. Kamala's Doritos Guilty Pleasure

5. Longshoremen on strike. Will Biden invoke Taft-Hartley Act?

6. Vance – Walz Debate 2nt

