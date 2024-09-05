Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/5/24: Eric Holcomb, Baby Name Regret, 90s Supermodels, Walz Fam Endorses Trump, Harris Wanted Police Out Of Schools, Delta Diarrhea

Published on September 5, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Holcomb in Ukraine

Holcomb in Ukraine
Source: Getty

Gov. Holcomb is traveling to Ukraine to strengthen relationships | wthr.com

2. Baby Name Regret

Baby Name Regret
Source: Getty

3. 90s Supermodels back in style

90s Supermodels back in style
Source: Getty

90s Supermodels in demand

4. Walz family endorses Donald Trump

5. Kamala Harris called for the removal of police officers from schools in an effort to "demilitarize" school campuses

6. Fox News Town Hall With Former President Donald Trump

Fox News Town Hall With Former President Donald Trump
Source: Getty

7. Delta Diarrhea

Delta Diarrhea
Source: Getty

