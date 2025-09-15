Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/15/25: Colts pull it off with game winning field goal! Pete Buttigieg continues to prove himself untrustworthy and power hungry. Bob Hammel IU Championship Ring. Indy Spanglish getting threats. Hoosier Leadership for America gathering this weekend

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. Colts pull it off with game winning field goal! JMV joins to talk about the big win! 2. Pete Buttigieg continues to prove himself untrustworthy and power hungry 3. Bob Hammel IU Championship Ring 4. Indy Spanglish getting threats They’re not like us 5. Hoosier Leadership for America gathering this weekend