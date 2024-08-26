Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/26/24: Indy BBQ Owner Killed, Hogsett Still Not Being Held Accountable, Lyin’ Walz, Kamala Won’t Meet The Press, UAW Supporting Palestinians, Are People Buying This?

Published on August 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Indianapolis BBQ Restaurant Owner Shot and Killed

Source: Getty

Indianapolis BBQ Restaurant Owner Shot and Killed (wibc.com)

2. Indianapolis is proudly treating sexual harassment training like its absolution. The sin of Hogsett, and those who knew about the cover up, remains

Source: Getty

Indianapolis is proudly treating sexual harassment training like its absolution. The sin of Hogsett, and those who knew about the cover up, remains – https://fox59.com/news/city-county-council-advances-amended-proposal-after-sexual-harassment-scandal/

3. Tim Walz Lies again

Source: Getty

Tim Walz faces another accusation of misrepresentation in unearthed letter (nypost.com)

Walz signs bill supporting transgenderism in children – https://minnesotareformer.com/briefs/walz-signs-executive-order-reaffirming-right-to-gender-affirming-care-in-minnesota/

 

4. Kamala Still Won't Meet The Press

Source: Getty

5. UAW supporting the Palestinians

6. Last Week's DNC: Did They Think That We Would Fall For This?

Source: Getty

