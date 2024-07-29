Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/29/24: Recalls, JD Vance, Jen Psaki says Harris is the Right Person at the Right Time, Mike Braun and Property Taxes, Paris Olympics

Published on July 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. There are food recalls

Guacamole and Salsa Recall as Fatal Warning Issued (msn.com)

Boars Head recall – https://www.ibj.com/articles/recall-of-boars-head-deli-meats-announced-during-investigation-of-listeria-outbreak?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

2. Huge recall from Toyota. Absolutely huge

Huge recall from Toyota. Absolutely huge – https://www.motortrend.com/news/toyota-engine-recall-tundra-pickup-lexus-lx-suv/

3. JD Vance defends his prior comments about childless cat ladies

The Democratic Party has become anti-family: JD Vance | Fox News Video

4. Psaki says that Harris is the right person at the right time

5. Mike Braun's Property Tax Proposal

Interview: Mike Braun Discusses Plans For Property Tax Reform (wibc.com)

ICYMI: 

Tony’s Interview With Braun During the Primaries

https://youtu.be/a0ptLdMLdQA

6. It was a gross opening ceremony.

The “trans” community is not interested in tolerance. NBC and the Olympics are just lying here – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/paris-2024-official-believes-opening-ceremony-goal-showing-community-tolerance-achieved-despite-furor

….it was a gross opening ceremony. It wasn’t about the athletes or about competition or about peace or togetherness. It was an all out affront to Christians, and to western civilization. The “trans” community is a political group, as is anyone who labels themselves LGBT etc. etc. etc.

….also, this isn’t inclusivity – https://www.foxnews.com/media/some-media-outlets-fawn-over-drag-queen-display-olympics-unprecedented-display-inclusivity

….and Jillian Michaels has it wrong. She is not them, so don’t apologize for them – https://x.com/JillianMichaels/status/1817235506687783374

….tech company pulls ads – https://nypost.com/2024/07/27/tech/us-tech-company-pulls-olympics-ads-after-opening-ceremony-mockery-of-the-last-supper/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

