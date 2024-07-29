Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/29/24: Recalls, JD Vance, Jen Psaki says Harris is the Right Person at the Right Time, Mike Braun and Property Taxes, Paris Olympics

6. It was a gross opening ceremony.

The “trans” community is not interested in tolerance. NBC and the Olympics are just lying here – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/paris-2024-official-believes-opening-ceremony-goal-showing-community-tolerance-achieved-despite-furor

….it was a gross opening ceremony. It wasn’t about the athletes or about competition or about peace or togetherness. It was an all out affront to Christians, and to western civilization. The “trans” community is a political group, as is anyone who labels themselves LGBT etc. etc. etc.

….also, this isn’t inclusivity – https://www.foxnews.com/media/some-media-outlets-fawn-over-drag-queen-display-olympics-unprecedented-display-inclusivity

….and Jillian Michaels has it wrong. She is not them, so don’t apologize for them – https://x.com/JillianMichaels/status/1817235506687783374

….tech company pulls ads – https://nypost.com/2024/07/27/tech/us-tech-company-pulls-olympics-ads-after-opening-ceremony-mockery-of-the-last-supper/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app