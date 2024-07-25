Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/25/24: Biden address to the Nation, Mark Wahlberg, Woman needs roommates, Lemon Heads, Border Czar Kamala Harris, Tony from DC
1. President Biden Delivers Address From The White House On Ending His Campaign
2. Mark Wahlberg works out at 2a
3. Young woman complains she has to have roommates because she doesn't have a job
4. Lemon juice doesn't lighten your hair
5. Flashback: Kamala hasn't gone to the border, she says she hasn't gone to Europe either
6. Tony Katz calls in from DC
Talks about the violent protests and Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress
