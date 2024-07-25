Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/25/24: Biden address to the Nation, Mark Wahlberg, Woman needs roommates, Lemon Heads, Border Czar Kamala Harris, Tony from DC

Published on July 25, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. President Biden Delivers Address From The White House On Ending His Campaign

Source: Getty

Listen:

2. Mark Wahlberg works out at 2a

Source: Getty

3. Young woman complains she has to have roommates because she doesn't have a job

Source: Getty

4. Lemon juice doesn't lighten your hair

Source: Getty

Listen:

5. Flashback: Kamala hasn't gone to the border, she says she hasn't gone to Europe either

Listen:

6. Tony Katz calls in from DC

Source: Tony Katz

Talks about the violent protests and Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress

Listen:

