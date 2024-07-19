Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/19/24: Ron Gee Killed in Indianapolis Shooting, Trump Speech, Evan Gershkovich, Drone Strike Inside Israel, Hulk Hogan, Tony Will Fulfill Ice Cream Promise

Published on July 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Cease Fire Indy founder killed in east side shooting

Cease Fire Indy founder killed in east side shooting
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Ron Gee killed in Indianapolis shooting at Arlington and 38th Street (fox59.com)

2. Former President Donald Trump Accepts Republican Nomination

Former President Donald Trump Accepts Republican Nomination
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Former President Donald Trump Accepts Republican Nomination | C-SPAN.org

3. Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court in spying case

Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court in spying case
Source: Getty

 

reference:

Evan Gershkovich appears in Russian court in spying case (nbcnews.com)

4. Drone strike near U.S. Embassy office in Tel Aviv leaves one dead, Yemen's Houthi rebels claim attack

Drone strike near U.S. Embassy office in Tel Aviv leaves one dead, Yemen's Houthi rebels claim attack
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Drone strike near U.S. Embassy office in Tel Aviv leaves one dead, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim attack (nbcnews.com)

5. Hulk Hogan tears off his shirt

Hulk Hogan tears off his shirt
Source: Getty

6. … and Tony will make good on his ice cream promise

... and Tony will make good on his ice cream promise
Source: Getty

Listen:

