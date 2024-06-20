Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/20/24: San Fran, Biden Amnesty and Cheap Fakes, Parkour, Soylent Green Wine, Hot Women Tall Men, Heatwave Tips, Tik Tok Influencer in Plane Bathroom, Gen Z Doesn’t Want You to Know Why They’re Taking Off

Published on June 20, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. San Fran has a new pitch for tourists this summer.

Golden Gate Fog Source:Getty

2. Biden’s Illegal Alien Amnesty and the “Cheap Fakes”

President Biden Announces DACA Dreamers Immigration Reform Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

White House touts new Biden immigration policy 

 

3. Parkour Tourists worse than influencer tourists?

Caucasian man doing parkour taking a mid-air jump Source:Getty

 

reference:

London-based parkour group, Team Phat, damages historic Italy UNESCO site (nypost.com)

4. Soylent Green the wine?

Soylent Green Source:Getty

 

reference:

Oldest wine ever discovered contains a horrifying secret ingredient: study (nypost.com)

5. Women who think they’re attractive want taller guys

China: 'Chang the Chinese Giant' with a Chinese woman, probably his wife Kin Foo, and an unknown European, c. 1865 Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Examining Ecological Harshness, Sociosexuality, and Mate Value in Women’s Preferences for Men’s Height and Shoulder-to-Hip Ratio | Evolutionary Psychological Science (springer.com)

6. Pornhub to block access in Indiana

Pornhub Photo Illustrations Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Pornhub to block access in Indiana – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV | (wishtv.com)

7. Do we needs tips to keep cool during heatwaves?

US-WEATHER-HEAT Source:Getty

8. The people on this plane have questions

US House Passes Bill That Could See Total TikTok Ban Source:Getty

 

reference:

oops.. | airplane bathroom | TikTok

9. Stop asking us about why we are taking time off!

Two young women having fun with shopping cart. Fashion Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Taking leave | TikTok

