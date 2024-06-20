Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 6/20/24: San Fran, Biden Amnesty and Cheap Fakes, Parkour, Soylent Green Wine, Hot Women Tall Men, Heatwave Tips, Tik Tok Influencer in Plane Bathroom, Gen Z Doesn’t Want You to Know Why They’re Taking Off

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. San Fran has a new pitch for tourists this summer.Source:Getty
2. Biden’s Illegal Alien Amnesty and the “Cheap Fakes”Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
White House touts new Biden immigration policy
3. Parkour Tourists worse than influencer tourists?Source:Getty
reference:
London-based parkour group, Team Phat, damages historic Italy UNESCO site (nypost.com)
4. Soylent Green the wine?Source:Getty
reference:
Oldest wine ever discovered contains a horrifying secret ingredient: study (nypost.com)
5. Women who think they’re attractive want taller guysSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Examining Ecological Harshness, Sociosexuality, and Mate Value in Women’s Preferences for Men’s Height and Shoulder-to-Hip Ratio | Evolutionary Psychological Science (springer.com)
6. Pornhub to block access in IndianaSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Pornhub to block access in Indiana – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV | (wishtv.com)
7. Do we needs tips to keep cool during heatwaves?Source:Getty
8. The people on this plane have questionsSource:Getty
reference:
9. Stop asking us about why we are taking time off!Source:Getty
Listen:
reference: