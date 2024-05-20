Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/20/24: Constable arrested, LA Homeless, Rubio on Meet the Press, Indy 500, Dr Google

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Center Township Constable Hatch arrested againSource:Getty
Listen:
2. More than 1,200 LA-owned homeless housing units remain vacant two years after $800 million spending spreeSource:Getty
reference:
More than 1,200 LA-owned homeless housing units remain vacant two years after $800 million spending spree – Santa Monica Daily Press (smdp.com)
3. Rubio responds to ridiculous question on Meet the Press
Listen:
4. Kurt Darling joins the show to talk Indy 500Source:Getty
Listen:
5. Don’t go to Google for your medical adviceSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Influencers are not doctors. More often than not, they are losers – https://www.wsj.com/health/healthcare/isunscreen-safety-social-media-influencers-wrong-a34bf75b?mod=hp_lead_pos8