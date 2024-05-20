Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/20/24: Constable arrested, LA Homeless, Rubio on Meet the Press, Indy 500, Dr Google

Published on May 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Center Township Constable Hatch arrested again

Gavel Source:Getty

Listen:

Center Township Constable arrested again (msn.com)

2. More than 1,200 LA-owned homeless housing units remain vacant two years after $800 million spending spree

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Declares A State Of Emergency On Homelessness In LA Source:Getty

 

reference:

More than 1,200 LA-owned homeless housing units remain vacant two years after $800 million spending spree – Santa Monica Daily Press (smdp.com)

3. Rubio responds to ridiculous question on Meet the Press

Listen:

4. Kurt Darling joins the show to talk Indy 500

Race car driver Kyle Larson's crew rolls his car to the... Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Don’t go to Google for your medical advice

Close-up of female hands using smartphone Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

Influencers are not doctors. More often than not, they are losers – https://www.wsj.com/health/healthcare/isunscreen-safety-social-media-influencers-wrong-a34bf75b?mod=hp_lead_pos8

