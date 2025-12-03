Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/3/25: AI porn and Indiana. So, Laura Loomer asked why influencers and members of Congress went to Qatar for Thanksgiving. Representative Stutzman was one of those members of Congress. Cowboy Pool. We don’t care what Andre Carson thinks. 

Published on December 3, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. AI porn and Indiana

AI porn and Indiana – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/instructions-to-create-ai-porn-hosted-on-indiana-government-websites/

2. So, Laura Loomer asked why influencers and members of Congress went to Qatar for Thanksgiving. Representative Stutzman was one of those members of Congress.

It’s weird, but Laura Loomer asked a damn good question – https://nypost.com/2025/12/02/us-news/laura-loomer-matt-gaetz-show-for-first-pentagon-briefing-after-press-corps-self-deports/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….and did Rep. Marlin Stutzman and other members of Congress really go to Qatar for Thanksgiving?

3. Cowboy Pool

4. We don’t care what Andre Carson thinks

