Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/17/24: More Seatbelt Laws, Trump lawsuits against the media, Pith Hat, Victoria Spartz

Published on December 17, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Enough with the seatbelt nonsense

Enough with the seatbelt nonsense
Source: Getty

Enough with the seatbelt nonsense – https://www.ibj.com/articles/u-s-to-require-passenger-vehicles-to-have-alarms-for-rear-seat-belts?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

2. Press going apoplectic over his lawsuits against the fake media

Press going apoplectic over his lawsuits against the fake media
Source: Getty

3. Keep it Pithy

4. What is Victoria Spartz doing?

What is Victoria Spartz doing?
Source: Getty

I have no idea what Rep. Spartz is doing – https://x.com/repspartz/status/1868794043259330773?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

