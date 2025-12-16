Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/16/25: Anthony Richardson Sr. (orbital fracture) has been cleared but nothing on starting his return to practice window. Touch screens have made cars worse, bring back the buttons! Australia was warned about an imminent attack. 1950’s Swank Tie clip. Pentagon is escalating its review of Mark Kelly into “an official command investigation

Published on December 16, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Anthony Richardson Sr. (orbital fracture) has been cleared but nothing on starting his return to practice window

2. Touch screens have made cars worse, bring back the buttons!

3. Australia was warned about an imminent attack

People who listen to Krystal Ball read Crystal Balls https://x.com/krystalball/status/2000635842000531738?s=20

4. 1950’s Swank Tie clip

5. Pentagon is escalating its review of Mark Kelly into “an official command investigation

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close