Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/3/25: IEDC audit is out. Theo Von’s odd reference to Israel and his life. Beautiful 70’s velvet couch. 99 times arrested and still out on the streets? Enough with the statements, time for action

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. IEDC audit is out
The IEDC audit – https://www.ibj.com/articles/state-releases-results-of-monthslong-forensic-audit-of-iedc-affiliated-agencies?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
2. Theo Von’s odd reference to Israel and his life
3. Beautiful 70’s velvet couch
4. 99 times arrested and still out on the streets. Enough with the statements, time for action
More from WIBC 93.1 FM