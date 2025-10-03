Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/3/25: IEDC audit is out. Theo Von’s odd reference to Israel and his life. Beautiful 70’s velvet couch. 99 times arrested and still out on the streets? Enough with the statements, time for action

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

1. IEDC audit is out The IEDC audit – https://www.ibj.com/articles/state-releases-results-of-monthslong-forensic-audit-of-iedc-affiliated-agencies?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel 2. Theo Von’s odd reference to Israel and his life 3. Beautiful 70’s velvet couch 4. 99 times arrested and still out on the streets. Enough with the statements, time for action