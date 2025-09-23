Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/23/25:Google pulls its datacenter from Indianapolis. Antifa designated as a terrorist organization. Newsom passes law that ICE cannot wear masks when performing their raids in California. The end is near for Spirit Airlines. Macron calls Trump because NYC streets are closed on account of his motorcade. Google pulls out it data center from Franklin township. What are the pros and cons of data centers?

Published on September 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Google pulls its datacenter from Indianapolis

2. Antifa designated as a terrorist organization

3. Newsom passes law that ICE cannot wear masks when performing their raids in California

4. The end is near for Spirit Airlines

5. Macron calls Trump because NYC streets are closed on account of his motorcade

6. Google pulls out it data center from Franklin township. What are the pros and cons of data centers?

Dr Matt Will joins to discuss. 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Local

Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Southern entrance to the Indiana State Capitol building in Indianapolis, Indiana
Local

Fired Lt. Gov. Aide Speaks Out on Alleged AI Deepfake Scandal

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close