Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Google pulls its datacenter from Indianapolis 2. Antifa designated as a terrorist organization 3. Newsom passes law that ICE cannot wear masks when performing their raids in California 4. The end is near for Spirit Airlines 5. Macron calls Trump because NYC streets are closed on account of his motorcade 6. Google pulls out it data center from Franklin township. What are the pros and cons of data centers? Dr Matt Will joins to discuss.