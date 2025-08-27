Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Indiana GOP goes to the White House 2. No Mr President, the economy is not so great 3. We’ve got three months in a row now with ZERO illegal aliens coming into our country 4. Gaza hospital strike kills 20 5. Cracker Barrel goes back to the old logo. I still don’t care Cracker Barrel goes back to the old logo. I still don’t care – https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/cracker-barrel-scraps-new-logo-design-keeps-old-timer-after-listening-customers 6. Vanity Fair staff in meltdown mode—editors threatening to QUIT if Melania Trump graces the cover Screw Vanity Fair – https://www.foxnews.com/media/vanity-fair-editor-rages-over-potential-melania-trump-cover-predicts-half-editorial-staff-will-walk