Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Indiana GOP goes to the White House
2. No Mr President, the economy is not so great
3. We’ve got three months in a row now with ZERO illegal aliens coming into our country
4. Gaza hospital strike kills 20
5. Cracker Barrel goes back to the old logo. I still don’t care
6. Vanity Fair staff in meltdown mode—editors threatening to QUIT if Melania Trump graces the cover
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash