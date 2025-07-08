Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/8/25: Indianapolis to enforce curfew, but they don’t know exactly how, Crista Carlino steps down Democratic caucus citing lack of leadership, Carlino has been no fan of the police, Karoline Leavitt has a message for Democrats spreading “depraved lies” and blaming President Trump for the flood tragedies in Texas, Democrats didn’t retreat on climate. The American people just won’t listen to nonsense anymore, Planned Parenthood sues to keep Medicaid funding for their abortion mills, TSA: You will be able to keep your shoes on, Trump planning to give reprieve to illegal farm workers
1. Indianapolis to enforce curfew, but they don't know exactly how.
2. Crista Carlino steps down Democratic caucus citing lack of leadership.
3. Karoline Leavitt has a message for Democrats spreading "depraved lies" and blaming President Trump for the flood tragedies in Texas
4. Democrats didn't retreat on climate. The American people just won't listen to nonsense anymore
Democrats didn’t retreat on climate. The American people just won’t listen to nonsense anymore – https://www.politico.com/news/2025/07/07/democrats-climate-retreat-california-energy-00439882?utm_medium=email&utm_source=substack
5. Planned Parenthood sues to keep Medicaid funding for their abortion mills
Planned Parenthood sues to keep Medicaid funding for their abortion mills – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/jul/7/planned-parenthood-sues-block-trump-administration-halting-medicaid/
6. No more taking off shoes at the airport. Now let’s privatize/ abolish the TSA.
7. Trump planning to give reprieve to illegal farm workers
