Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/29/24: Chuck Schumer, Hezbollah, Dino Rider, San Francisco Recommends Masks Again

Published on July 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Schumer says Trump should replace Vance

Listen: 

Schumer says Trump should replace Vance – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/schumer-calls-trump-pick-new-running-mate-claims-vance-best-thing-hes-ever-done-democrats

2. Hezbollah kills 12 in Israel.

Hezbollah kills 12 in Israel. The Druze should fight back, Israel should support them. We should support Israel and the Druze – https://nypost.com/2024/07/27/world-news/biden-admin-fears-israel-hezbollah-war-after-terror-group-rocket-kills-11-report/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

 

….only murderous anti-American psychopaths trust terrorists – https://x.com/Mark_Penn/status/1817641139790340240

3. Today on the Marketplace: What the heck is a Dino Rider?

4. San Francisco officials recommend wearing masks in some indoor spaces

San Francisco officials recommend wearing masks in some indoor spaces (yahoo.com)

