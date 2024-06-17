Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/17/24: Evan Gershkovich, Joe Biden, Sexiest Jobs, Man sues Apple for ruining his marriage, What MN police can’t ask, Micah Beckwith win, Precrastination, Upside down at the amusement park

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich set to begin espionage trial in Russia on June 26Source:Getty
reference:
WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich set to begin espionage trial in Russia on June 26 (msn.com)
2. Joe Biden’s weakness on display again in Los AngelesSource:Getty
3. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian students walk out in protest at Stanford University graduationSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian students walk out in protest at Stanford University graduation (msn.com)
4. Sexiest Job if salary didn’t matterSource:Getty
reference:
If salary wasn’t a consideration what is the most attractive profession? : r/AskReddit
5. Man sues Apple for ruining his marriageSource:Getty
reference:
6. Police in Minnesota can’t ask ‘do you know why I pulled you over?’Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Police in Minnesota can’t ask ‘do you know why I pulled you over?’ (fox9.com)
7. Beckwith Wins Republican Nomination for Lieutenant GovernorSource:Micah Beckwith
Reference:
Beckwith Wins Republican Nomination for Lieutenant Governor (wibc.com)
8. 1M illegal immigrants could be given ‘amnesty’ by BidenSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
1M illegal immigrants could be given ‘amnesty’ as Biden faces pressure from left wing (msn.com)
9. What is precrastination?Source:Getty
reference:
10. This is dangerous for sure but also impressive?
11. More than 2 dozen people stuck for 30 minutes dangling upside down on AtmosFEAR rideSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
More than 2 dozen people stuck for 30 minutes dangling upside down on AtmosFEAR ride at Oaks Park – oregonlive.com