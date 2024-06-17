Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/17/24: Evan Gershkovich, Joe Biden, Sexiest Jobs, Man sues Apple for ruining his marriage, What MN police can’t ask, Micah Beckwith win, Precrastination, Upside down at the amusement park

Published on June 17, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich set to begin espionage trial in Russia on June 26

RUSSIA-CONFLICT-JUSTICE-MEDIA-PRISONERS Source:Getty

 

reference:

WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich set to begin espionage trial in Russia on June 26 (msn.com)

2. Joe Biden’s weakness on display again in Los Angeles

President Joe Biden arrives in Los Angeles Source:Getty

3. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian students walk out in protest at Stanford University graduation

Students set up encampment at Stanford University to demand end to Gaza war Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian students walk out in protest at Stanford University graduation (msn.com)

4. Sexiest Job if salary didn’t matter

Businessman working with laptop and documents in modern office Source:Getty

 

reference:

If salary wasn’t a consideration what is the most attractive profession? : r/AskReddit

5. Man sues Apple for ruining his marriage

Elegant businesswoman messaging cellphone at night street close up. Woman typing Source:Getty

 

reference: 

6. Police in Minnesota can’t ask ‘do you know why I pulled you over?’

Los Angeles Police Department education Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Police in Minnesota can’t ask ‘do you know why I pulled you over?’ (fox9.com)

7. Beckwith Wins Republican Nomination for Lieutenant Governor

Micah Beckwith Source:Micah Beckwith

Reference:

Beckwith Wins Republican Nomination for Lieutenant Governor (wibc.com)

8. 1M illegal immigrants could be given ‘amnesty’ by Biden

President Biden Holds Campaign Event In Pennsylvania Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

1M illegal immigrants could be given ‘amnesty’ as Biden faces pressure from left wing (msn.com)

9. What is precrastination?

Black man looking at his weekly planner Source:Getty

reference:

What is precrastination?

10. This is dangerous for sure but also impressive?

11. More than 2 dozen people stuck for 30 minutes dangling upside down on AtmosFEAR ride

A huge black roller coaster with a big drop. Isolated on blue sky with some clouds. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

More than 2 dozen people stuck for 30 minutes dangling upside down on AtmosFEAR ride at Oaks Park – oregonlive.com

