Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/6/25: Trump to pay illegal aliens to self deport. Four-star generals to be reduced, Sen. Charles Grassley says rogue judges are taking power they don’t have. Real ID, ’27 NFL Draft on DC Mall. WNBA is so desperate to shoot themselves in the foot? Carmel Christkindlmarkt controversy
1. Trump will pay illegal immigrants to self deport
Trump will pay illegal immigrants to self deport – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/dhs-travel-stipend-migrants-self-deport/
2. Four-star generals to be reduced by 20%
Four-star generals to be reduced by 20% – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/pentagon-4-star-generals-reduction/
3. Sen. Charles Grassley says rogue judges are taking power they don't have
Sen. Charles Grassley says rogue judges are taking power they don’t have | Fox News
4. Real ID insanity
Real ID insanity – https://www.yahoo.com/news/ahead-real-id-deadline-tsa-155731286.html
5. The 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, DC on the Mall
The 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, DC on the Mall – https://www.ibj.com/articles/washington-to-host-2027-nfl-draft-likely-on-national-mall?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
6. Why is the WNBA so desperate to shoot themselves in the foot?
Why is the WNBA so desperate to shoot themselves in the foot? – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/wings-paige-bueckers-laments-lack-equal-coverage-black-women-talks-white-privilege