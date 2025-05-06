Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/6/25: Trump to pay illegal aliens to self deport. Four-star generals to be reduced, Sen. Charles Grassley says rogue judges are taking power they don’t have. Real ID, ’27 NFL Draft on DC Mall. WNBA is so desperate to shoot themselves in the foot? Carmel Christkindlmarkt controversy 

Published on May 6, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Trump will pay illegal immigrants to self deport

Trump will pay illegal immigrants to self deport
Source: Getty

Trump will pay illegal immigrants to self deport – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/dhs-travel-stipend-migrants-self-deport/

2. Four-star generals to be reduced by 20%

Four-star generals to be reduced by 20% – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/pentagon-4-star-generals-reduction/

3. Sen. Charles Grassley says rogue judges are taking power they don't have

Sen. Charles Grassley says rogue judges are taking power they don’t have | Fox News

4. Real ID insanity

Real ID insanity – https://www.yahoo.com/news/ahead-real-id-deadline-tsa-155731286.html

5. The 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, DC on the Mall

The 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, DC on the Mall – https://www.ibj.com/articles/washington-to-host-2027-nfl-draft-likely-on-national-mall?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

6. Why is the WNBA so desperate to shoot themselves in the foot?

Why is the WNBA so desperate to shoot themselves in the foot? – https://www.foxnews.com/sports/wings-paige-bueckers-laments-lack-equal-coverage-black-women-talks-white-privilege

7. Carmel City Council votes to launch investigation into Christkindlmarkt controversy

