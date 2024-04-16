Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4-16-24: Caitlin Clark, Blockades, Israel Response, Jellyroll, Trump

Published on April 16, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

1. Caitlin Clark coming to Indianapolis

2024 WNBA Draft Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Indiana Fever Select Caitlin Clark with #1 Overall Pick (wibc.com)

2. The pro-Hamas blockade hit some cities

Police in Chicago intervene against Pro-Palestinian demonstrators Source:Getty

 

reference:

The pro-Hamas blockade hit some cities – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13311301/golden-gate-bridge-palestine-protest-traffic-blocked.html

3. How will Israel respond

Israel flag. Israel square flag. A long banner. Flag icon. Standard color. Rectangle icon. Computer illustration. Digital illustration. Vector illustration. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

 

4. Jellyroll sued by Jellyroll

14th CMA Triple Play Awards Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Jellyroll sued by Jellyroll – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jelly-roll-sued-pennsylvania-wedding-224500748.html

5. Trump can’t find a jury

Trump Manhattan criminal court Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Trump can’t find a jury – https://www.newsnationnow.com/trump-investigation/trump-hush-money-trial-jury-selection/

