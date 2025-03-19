Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/19/25: Splash down of stranded astronauts, Judges creating crisis, Scott Jennings, Speed cameras, Republican town halls

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

2. The judges are creating the crisis

These judges are out of control – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/judge-blocks-implementation-of-trumps-transgender-military-ban/

….and another judge on USAID – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/judge-says-doges-dismantling-of-usaid-likely-unconstitutional-9352cf1a?mod=hp_lead_pos3

….as for the Roberts’ Rebuke, we should discuss this – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/judge-trump-deportation-flights-alien-enemies-act/