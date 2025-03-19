Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/19/25: Splash down of stranded astronauts, Judges creating crisis, Scott Jennings, Speed cameras, Republican town halls

Published on March 19, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Splash Down!

Splash Down!
Source: Getty

Splash Down! – https://nypost.com/2025/03/18/us-news/stranded-astronauts-butch-wilmore-suni-williams-safely-return-to-earth/

2. The judges are creating the crisis

These judges are out of control – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/judge-blocks-implementation-of-trumps-transgender-military-ban/

….and another judge on USAID – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/judge-says-doges-dismantling-of-usaid-likely-unconstitutional-9352cf1a?mod=hp_lead_pos3

….as for the Roberts’ Rebuke, we should discuss this – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/judge-trump-deportation-flights-alien-enemies-act/

3. Scott Jennings schools another CNN panelist

4. Speed cameras

Speed cameras
Source: Getty

Speed cameras – https://pjmedia.com/chris-queen/2025/03/18/one-georgia-county-is-making-bank-off-school-zone-speed-cameras-its-time-to-put-an-end-to-it-n4938023

5. Let discuss why Republicans are not doing town halls

