Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/19/25: Splash down of stranded astronauts, Judges creating crisis, Scott Jennings, Speed cameras, Republican town halls
1. Splash Down!
Splash Down! – https://nypost.com/2025/03/18/us-news/stranded-astronauts-butch-wilmore-suni-williams-safely-return-to-earth/
2. The judges are creating the crisis
These judges are out of control – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/military/judge-blocks-implementation-of-trumps-transgender-military-ban/
….and another judge on USAID – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/judge-says-doges-dismantling-of-usaid-likely-unconstitutional-9352cf1a?mod=hp_lead_pos3
….as for the Roberts’ Rebuke, we should discuss this – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/judge-trump-deportation-flights-alien-enemies-act/
3. Scott Jennings schools another CNN panelist
4. Speed cameras
Speed cameras – https://pjmedia.com/chris-queen/2025/03/18/one-georgia-county-is-making-bank-off-school-zone-speed-cameras-its-time-to-put-an-end-to-it-n4938023