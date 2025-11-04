Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/4/25: Trump endorses Democrat Cuomo for NYC Mayor. Chris Matthews: “The country is moving towards Trump. King Trump forced to pay partial SNAP benefits. Dick Cheney dead at 84. Dem Mitch Gore Opinion piece in the IndyStar. Indiana lawmakers set mid-cycle redistricting work for December 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Trump endorses Democrat Cuomo for NYC Mayor Trump endorses Cuomo, and the polling shows Cuomo would win if Sliwa was out – https://nypost.com/2025/11/03/us-news/trump-tells-new-york-you-must-vote-for-andrew-cuomo-over-zohran-mamdani-in-nyc-election-and-ditch-curtis-sliwa/ ….election day – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/nov/3/year-elections-tuesday-tap-voter-mood-coast-coast/ 2. Chris Matthews: “The country is moving towards Trump 3. King Trump forced to pay partial SNAP benefits King Trump forced to pay partial SNAP benefits – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-admin-says-it-will-provide-partial-november-snap-benefits/ ….Illegal immigrants and food stamps – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2025/11/03/im-sorry-but-how-many-illegals-get-food-stamps-n4945533 4. Going at the cartels Going at the cartels – https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/trump-administration-planning-mission-mexico-100000603.html 5. Dick Cheney dead at 84 6. Dem Mitch Gore Opinion piece in the IndyStar 7. Indiana lawmakers set mid-cycle redistricting work for December Indiana lawmakers set mid-cycle redistricting work for December • Indiana Capital Chronicle