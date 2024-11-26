Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/26/24: Jack Smith, Stinky Space Station, Israel Peace Deal, Alzheimer’s, Meta coming to LEAP? Washington Redskins Coming Back?
1. Jack Smith files motion to dismiss
2. Another day, another problem on the space station. This time? It stinks
3. Israel to vote on Hezbollah cease-fire deal endorsed by US to end fighting in Lebanon
4. More and more evidence that Alzheimer's isn't a brain issue, but an auto immune issue
it has also been discussed as a further progression of diabetes. My take? It’s sugar, people. Cut out the sugar, cut out inflammation – https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-minute-is-alzheimers-type-3-diabetes/
5. Meta Considering Massive Data Center For LEAP District In Boone County
6. NFL now not so upset about the Redskins logo
