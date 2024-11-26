Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/26/24: Jack Smith, Stinky Space Station, Israel Peace Deal, Alzheimer’s, Meta coming to LEAP? Washington Redskins Coming Back?

Published on November 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Jack Smith files motion to dismiss

Jack Smith files motion to dismiss
Source: Getty

Jack Smith files motion to dismiss – https://www.nysun.com/article/jack-smith-in-stunning-conclusion-to-january-6-case-against-trump-files-a-motion-to-dismiss

2. Another day, another problem on the space station. This time? It stinks

Another day, another problem on the space station. This time? It stinks
Source: Getty

Another day, another problem on the space station. This time? It stinks – https://spacenews.com/iss-crew-reports-unexpected-odor-from-russian-progress-cargo-spacecraft/

3. Israel to vote on Hezbollah cease-fire deal endorsed by US to end fighting in Lebanon

Israel to vote on Hezbollah cease-fire deal endorsed by US to end fighting in Lebanon
Source: Getty

Israel to vote on Hezbollah cease-fire deal endorsed by US to end fighting in Lebanon: report

4. More and more evidence that Alzheimer's isn't a brain issue, but an auto immune issue

More and more evidence that Alzheimer's isn't a brain issue, but an auto immune issue
Source: Getty

More and more evidence that Alzheimer’s isn’t a brain issue, but an auto immune issue – https://www.sciencealert.com/alzheimers-may-not-actually-be-a-brain-disease-an-expert-reveals

it has also been discussed as a further progression of diabetes. My take? It’s sugar, people. Cut out the sugar, cut out inflammation – https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-minute-is-alzheimers-type-3-diabetes/

5. Meta Considering Massive Data Center For LEAP District In Boone County

Meta Considering Massive Data Center For LEAP District In Boone County
Source: other

Meta Considering Massive Data Center For LEAP District In Boone County

https://www.ibj.com/articles/meta-eying-leap-district-for-potential-800m-investment?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

NFL now not so upset about the Redskins logo
Source: Getty

Un-erasing Redskins history: One small defeat for America’s woke Stalinists

