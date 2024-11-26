Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 11/26/24: Jack Smith, Stinky Space Station, Israel Peace Deal, Alzheimer’s, Meta coming to LEAP? Washington Redskins Coming Back?

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Another day, another problem on the space station. This time? It stinks – https://spacenews.com/iss-crew-reports-unexpected-odor-from-russian-progress-cargo-spacecraft/

4. More and more evidence that Alzheimer's isn't a brain issue, but an auto immune issue

Source: Getty

More and more evidence that Alzheimer’s isn’t a brain issue, but an auto immune issue – https://www.sciencealert.com/alzheimers-may-not-actually-be-a-brain-disease-an-expert-reveals

it has also been discussed as a further progression of diabetes. My take? It’s sugar, people. Cut out the sugar, cut out inflammation – https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-minute-is-alzheimers-type-3-diabetes/