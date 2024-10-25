Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/25/24: Jennifer McCormick, Justin Trudeau, Tariffs vs Income Tax, Bill Clinton, Tyler Perry, Reporter Shot, Communism Lover Tim Walz

Published on October 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Bad night for Jennifer McCormick

Bad night for Jennifer McCormick
Indiana Governor Debate | C-SPAN.org

I watched the Indiana Governor’s debate, and I think I need to run for Governor – https://www.wlky.com/article/indiana-governor-debate-watch-mccormick-braun-rainwater/62707334

….McCormick was better a few weeks ago. She sounded annoyed and annoying. Braun has the right themes and very bad delivery. Rainwater wants to be a voice of reason, but he sounded lost, and Libertarianism is not a center line between the Dems and the GOP.

2. Leftist Justin Trudeau moves to reduce immigration

Leftist Justin Trudeau moves to reduce immigration
Leftist Justin Trudeau moves to reduce immigration – https://twitchy.com/justmindy/2024/10/24/canada-is-going-to-start-limiting-immigrants-significantly-justin-trudeau-n2402712

3. Well, if we're replacing income taxes with tariffs, then I'm good

Well, if we're replacing income taxes with tariffs, then I'm good
Well, if we’re replacing income taxes with tariffs, then I’m good – https://washingtonmonthly.com/2024/10/22/trump-wants-a-regressive-tariff-system-to-replace-the-progressive-income-tax/

4. Clinton finds Lake physically attractive

Patri0tsareinContr0l on X: “Kari Lake responds to Bill Clinton saying she’s attractive: “I thought I was a little too old for him. Doesn’t he like interns?” 😂🔥 https://t.co/GjMZVjj0Gk” / X

5. Tyler Perry comes out for Kamala

Tyler Perry comes out for Kamala
6. Disgraced former Congressman Adam Kinzinger and Democrat MO Senate nominee Lucas Kunce went shooting today for a photo-op, and a reporter ended up being SH0T

7. Lover of Communism Tim Walz

Lover of Communism Tim Walz
Tim Walz had ChiComs in the classroom – https://dailycaller.com/2024/10/22/exclusive-tim-walz-welcomed-chinese-communist-party-officials-into-his-nebraska-classroom/

