Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/25/24: Jennifer McCormick, Justin Trudeau, Tariffs vs Income Tax, Bill Clinton, Tyler Perry, Reporter Shot, Communism Lover Tim Walz

1. Bad night for Jennifer McCormick

Indiana Governor Debate | C-SPAN.org

I watched the Indiana Governor’s debate, and I think I need to run for Governor – https://www.wlky.com/article/indiana-governor-debate-watch-mccormick-braun-rainwater/62707334

….McCormick was better a few weeks ago. She sounded annoyed and annoying. Braun has the right themes and very bad delivery. Rainwater wants to be a voice of reason, but he sounded lost, and Libertarianism is not a center line between the Dems and the GOP.