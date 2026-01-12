Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/12/26: The situation in Iran/ US launches strikes on ISIS in Syria.  Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with employee. IU vs Miami for the National Championship. America’s hottest spots includes Indiana…and not California

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. The situation in Iran
The situation in Iran – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj9rengvnp9o
….more than 500 dead – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/iran-warns-it-could-hit-u-s-bases-as-trump-weighs-military-options-7fd57ba1?st=4Z7fzM&reflink=article_gmail_share
….over 10,000 detained – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/more-than-10k-detained-amid-growing-government-protests/
….Iranian TV is running Tucker Carlson episodes – https://x.com/gghamari/status/2009388659254989246?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
….and, in a sudden reversal, Democrats are now upset with Hamas – https://x.com/conceptualjames/status/2010000526608572546?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….what is happening here? Well, that’s an interesting story involving the “wrong side of history” and, possibly, a whole bunch of money
2. US launches strikes on ISIS in Syria
US launches strikes on ISIS in Syria – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/us-launches-strikes-against-isis-targets-in-syria/
3. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with employee
4. IU vs Miami for the National Championship
5. America’s hottest spots includes Indiana…and not CaliforniaSource:Getty
America’s hottest spots includes Indiana…and not California – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/real-estate/article-15442983/american-migration-oregon-inbound-moves.html
….that wealth tax is not helping California at all – https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/california-billionaire-tax-proposal-hemorrhages-1-trillion-billionaires-flee