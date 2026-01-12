Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/12/26: The situation in Iran/ US launches strikes on ISIS in Syria.  Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with employee. IU vs Miami for the National Championship. America’s hottest spots includes Indiana…and not California

Published on January 12, 2026

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. The situation in Iran

The situation in Iran – https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj9rengvnp9o

….more than 500 dead – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/iran-warns-it-could-hit-u-s-bases-as-trump-weighs-military-options-7fd57ba1?st=4Z7fzM&reflink=article_gmail_share

….over 10,000 detained – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/more-than-10k-detained-amid-growing-government-protests/

….Iranian TV is running Tucker Carlson episodes – https://x.com/gghamari/status/2009388659254989246?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

….and, in a sudden reversal, Democrats are now upset with Hamas – https://x.com/conceptualjames/status/2010000526608572546?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

Related Stories

….what is happening here? Well, that’s an interesting story involving the “wrong side of history” and, possibly, a whole bunch of money

2. US launches strikes on ISIS in Syria

US launches strikes on ISIS in Syria – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/us-launches-strikes-against-isis-targets-in-syria/

3. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer under investigation for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with employee

4. IU vs Miami for the National Championship

5. America’s hottest spots includes Indiana…and not California

U-Haul Truck Fleet Source:Getty

America’s hottest spots includes Indiana…and not California – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/real-estate/article-15442983/american-migration-oregon-inbound-moves.html

….that wealth tax is not helping California at all – https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/california-billionaire-tax-proposal-hemorrhages-1-trillion-billionaires-flee

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close