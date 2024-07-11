The Big Bounce America Invites All Ages to Jump Next Weekend

This slideshow requires JavaScript. INDIANAPOLIS — You may think of bounce houses as play areas for children, but one event plans to welcome all ages to jump in Indianapolis next weekend. Continue reading for descriptions of the attractions. And, if you are concerned about allowing the younger members of your family to bounce with grown adults, never fear. Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. INDIANAPOLIS — You may think of bounce houses as play areas for children, but one event plans to welcome all ages to jump in Indianapolis next weekend. The Big Bounce America will be in Indy as part of its 2024 tour from July 19th through the 21st. Here, you and your entire family can experience a variety of unique inflatables, including The World’s Largest Bounce House and the new OctoBlast. There will also be music, food, drinks, and more.Continue reading for descriptions of the attractions. And, if you are concerned about allowing the younger members of your family to bounce with grown adults, never fear.In order to ensure that everyone stays safe, there will be bouncing sessions for each inflatable. Sessions will be organized by age groups, with toddlers, young kids, older kids, and adults participating separately. If you would like to experience the event for yourself, head to Waterman’s Farm on East Raymond Street next weekend. Get tickets and learn more here

1. The World's Largest Bounce House Source: The Big Bounce America Now covering an area of over 24,000 sq. ft. and standing 32 ft. tall at its highest point, this inflatable goliath is The World’s Largest Bounce House. Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops beside fun, friendly, oversized characters of various colors, shapes, and sizes. At the center is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ plays music tailored to each age group.

2. OctoBlast Source: The Big Bounce America The brand new OctoBlast is turning up the fun and foam at The Big Bounce America experience. Upon entering, you will jump into a deep-sea world filled with colorful ocean creatures, colossal foam cannons, and LIVE DJs spinning the best tracks from a huge pufferfish stage, all while guests dance around our giant Octopus’s tentacles.

3. Sport Slam Source: The Big Bounce America Sport Slam brings a whole new dimension to an already action-packed day out with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and balls of every size and type you could imagine! Compete against family and friends by racing up the climbing tower or take them on in the ‘battle zone’ to see who can stay on their podium the longest.

4. The Giant Source: The Big Bounce America At over 900 ft. in length, The Giant features 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale monster slide. This event is NOT open to toddlers and young runners.