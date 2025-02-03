Ranking The Colts 2025 Free Agents

INDIANAPOLIS – Perhaps more than any other Chris Ballard offseason, it’s a tad difficult to gauge his urgency in bringing back the half dozen starters hitting free agency. on the regret he has from last season in going all-in on run it back. Granted, if Ballard wants to be about more competition, re-signing some of his own plus finding some veteran free agents makes sense. Related Stories Why 83 Million People Chose Indiana in 2024

Perhaps more than any other Chris Ballard offseason, it's a tad difficult to gauge his urgency in bringing back the half dozen starters hitting free agency.Normally, Ballard would be all over such retention. But he was clear. Granted, if Ballard wants to be about more competition, re-signing some of his own plus finding some veteran free agents makes sense.As we start, let's mention this 2025 in-house free agent class lacks some "dark green" candidates. It's just not a class with really anyone, I'd stand on a table for and go nuts for.Let's rank the tiers of their in-house free agents by placing guys in the green (should look to bring back), yellow (could go either way) and red (no need to bring back):

1. Green: G-Will Fries (Age: 26) Source: Getty G-Will Fries (Age: 26): An underrated storyline of the Colts 2024 season was how well Will Fries was playing before a broken leg ended his season in early October. The Colts shuffled some right guards in and out after the Fries injury. One would think his return is something the Colts want for the former 7th round pick. It was quite the shame when Fries went down, but he’s my most important guy to bring back. You’ll have a health question, but you already have other offensive line worry with Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith’s future to add another notable layer of uncertainty.

2. Green: DL-Dayo Odeyingbo (Age: 25) Source: Getty DL-Dayo Odeyingbo (Age: 25): The former 2nd round pick didn’t have the biggest jump in the final year of his rookie contract, but he’s still been a productive and versatile defensive line presence. His return is something to look into, as Kwity Paye enters a contract year in 2025. Odeyingbo’s ability to line up at multiple spots is nice. Arguably his greatest asset might be his availability though. Odeyingbo has yet to miss a single game the last 3 seasons (54-of-54), whereas Paye has missed 7 games.

3. Green: WR-Ashton Dulin (Age: 27) Source: Getty WR-Ashton Dulin (Age: 27): Dulin came back from a torn ACL to once again be a key special teamer. He has carved out a really nice NFL career as a former undrafted free agent. Dulin only had 2 catches in 2024 as his receiving role shrunk a good bit (182 offensive snaps in 15 games). No Dulin in a must-win game at Denver was felt in a couple big special teams moments.

4. Green: TE-Mo Alie-Cox (Age: 31) Source: Getty TE-Mo Alie-Cox (Age: 31): One of the longest tenured Colts, Alie-Cox does not have the skillset to be a team’s No. 1 tight end. He is a strong blocker though, so that’s why I’ve got him in the green category. For Alie-Cox to return, a big pay cut will be needed. He’s an upper-echelon blocker and that is important to have around while still looking for a pass-catching upgrade at tight end.

5. Green: LB-Grant Stuard (Age: 26) Source: Getty LB-Grant Stuard (Age: 26): Like Dulin, keeping guys like Stuard around is important for the third phase of the game. The Colts actually needed Stuard for a good amount of defensive run last year as the team’s third linebacker. He got a tad exposed playing expanded duty there, but is still a good re-sign candidate with the Colts needing to add at linebacker.

6. Yellow: S-Julian Blackmon (Age: 26) Source: Getty S-Julian Blackmon (Age: 26): I’m torn on this one, especially after the arrival of Lou Anarumo as the team’s new defensive coordinator. For a second straight year, the Colts will have to debate the free agency status of Blackmon. Unlike some other spots, there’s not much depth at safety though with an obvious guy to rise up the depth chart if Blackmon walks. Blackmon’s playmaking really decreased in 2024, as he was needed to move back to free safety and battled a lingering shoulder injury from the season opener. Anarumo’s defense has been at its best with high-level safety play. If Blackmon walks, the Colts will have quite the gap between what is left on the roster and getting the type of safety play the Bengals had when Anarumo’s defenses were flourishing.

7. Yellow: QB-Sam Ehlinger (Age: 26) Source: Getty QB-Sam Ehlinger (Age: 26): For me, a Ehlinger return wouldn’t that legit quarterback competition for Anthony Richardson, more so for depth and as a nice sounding board inside that QB room. Ehlinger has had quite the NFL ride as his rookie contract comes to an end. With the 3rd quarterback becoming more and more valuable, the Ehlingers of the world can establish a really nice NFL career.

8. Yellow: LB-E.J. Speed (Age: 29) Source: Getty LB-E.J. Speed (Age: 29): Speed was a bit inconsistent in his first full season starting. How the Colts, and new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, view rookie Jaylon Carlies moving forward is probably a factor in whether or not to bring Speed back as a starter. Again, bringing Speed back, plus adding some competition might be a move to explore after handing him a starting job last season.

9. Yellow: C-Ryan Kelly (Age: 32) Source: Getty C-Ryan Kelly (Age: 32): I’ve got this in the bottom part of the yellow category, because I see a passing of the torch opportunity here with Tanor Bortolini. The most decorated name on this list, Kelly has acted like a guy who wants to play (at least) a 10th NFL season. The Colts elected not to extend Kelly before the start of 2024, after selecting Bortolini in Round 4 of April’s Draft. On paper, this seems to make sense in giving those starting keys to Bortolini. Kelly missed 7 games this past season and was very emotional at season’s end discussing his 9 years in Indy.

10. Yellow: TE-Kylen Granson (Age: 26) Source: Getty TE-Kylen Granson (Age: 26): Again, without question, the Colts need to bolster what they have at tight end, especially in the receiving department, which is where Granson is supposed to be a strength. After decent second and third seasons, Granson had just 14 catches in 31 targets in his final year with the Colts. Of the NFL’s 81 tight ends with at least 10 targets last season, Granson finished 80th with a 45.2 percent catch percentage.

11. Yellow: C-Danny Pinter (Age: 29) Source: Getty C-Danny Pinter (Age: 29): The Colts actually went 3-deep at center this season, with Pinter seeing his first game/starting action since the 2022 season. Could the Colts bring Pinter back for depth competition again? That’s about the extent of where I’d make him a huge off-season priority.

12. Red (darker red to lighter red): QB-Joe Flacco (Age: 40) Source: Getty QB-Joe Flacco (Age: 40): Having Flacco in the red category isn’t an indictment on him as a player. I think he can still play in this league. But it just seems best served for the Colts to get different competition and a different voice in that quarterback room.

13. Red: RB-Trey Sermon (Age: 25) Source: Getty RB-Trey Sermon (Age: 25): Running back depth has to be upgraded this offseason, right? Sermon has done little to change that thought as the main backup to Jonathan Taylor this past season.