Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2025 Rookies Following Draft
1. TE-Tyler Warren (9-10)
Yes, Tyler Warren is going to play, and play a lot as a rookie. Duh. Warren isn’t a college tight end with major blocking questions in projecting to the next level, so that shouldn’t limit his role. Plus, Penn State used Warren in many ways, and that is something Shane Steichen won’t ignore. While you do rotate a good amount at tight end, Warren needs to be the lead guy in his rookie season, for more reasons than one.
2. DE-JT Tuimoloau (6-7)
No position group rotates more than defensive line, so Tuimoloau should factor into a large rookie role. Given Tuimoloau’s strong collegiate resume, for the reigning national champions, there shouldn’t be much concern about him not being ready for NFL impact, no matter the down. At defensive end, you have Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam (coming back from a torn Achilles) and Tyquan Lewis. So, a 17-game starting role for Tuimoloau is probably unlikely, but I do see consistent rotational time for him.
3. CB-Justin Walley (4-5)
This is one I’m probably the most torn on. On paper, the Colts have what appears to be a pretty clear top 3 on the cornerback depth chart: Kenny Moore II, Charvarius Ward, Jaylon Jones. Is Walley going to supplant Jones? That’s the only real question I see in terms of Walley playing a big role as a rookie. Of course, depth at cornerback always gets tested and the Colts have been exposed in that area. The goal is for Walley to stabilize some of that after starting 4 years in the Big Ten.
4. OT-Jalen Travis (3-4)
Swing tackle competition will be the 2025 role for Jalen Travis. Now, like we saw last year, the top backup tackle can play a huge role (see Matt Goncalves). If health isn’t a question, Braden Smith at right tackle and Bernhard Raimann at left tackle are the obvious starters. And it doesn’t appear Travis will get a look at guard, unlike Goncalves, who is the favorite to start at right guard.
5. RB-DJ Giddens (5-6)
An intriguing Day 3 selection, Giddens will try to carve out playing time behind Jonathan Taylor. Those roles are up in the air with Tyler Goodson still around, and accomplished veteran Khalil Herbert coming over in free agency. For a mid 5th round pick, Giddens brings a pretty impressive resume to the NFL. And he’s at a position where one Taylor injury opens up things majorly for running back playing time.
6. QB-Riley Leonard (2-3)
Unless an injury occurs, it’s hard to imagine anything other than a 3rd quarterback role for Leonard in 2025. As he admits, growth is needed in operating from the pocket so that development, with expected limited reps, will brings challenges. But, given the injury history of Anthony Richardson, and even Daniel Joens, Leonard is not that far away from playing.
7. DT-Tim Smith (3-4)
Like running back, the Colts are re-tooling their defensive tackle depth. And while Smith is a 6th round pick, he did play a consistent, starting role at Alabama. Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner are north of 30, so keeping those guys as fresh as possible in games, and for a 17-game season means guys like Smith could/will be needed than you typically would think for the 190th pick. Oddly, the Colts final two picks of the 2025 Draft, walk into favorable depth chart situations. So the ability to earn early-ish playing time isn’t that far-fetched.
8. LB-Hunter Wohler (2-3)
Again, like Tim Smith in Round 6, Hunter Wohler should be happy to be a draft pick that was chosen by a team with some open playing time at his (new) position. Wohler, who led Wisconsin in tackles each of the last two years, will be making a position switch from safety to linebacker. Wohler pushing for actual linebacker playing time is probably a tad bit of a stretch, but special teams roles are still to be defined, too.
