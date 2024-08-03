Listen Live
Dwight Freeney Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Dwight Freeney Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Colts Legend

Published on August 3, 2024

CANTON, OHIO — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney’s ability to disrupt offenses made him a powerful player. His signature spin move helped him change the game, making him a key part of the Colts defense that won a Super Bowl in 2006. On Saturday, Dwight Freeney was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, completing his 16-year NFL career. With the Colts, he recorded 107.5 sacks, making this honor a fitting end to his impressive career.

“Football is not an easy game,” he said during his speech. “But always remember that your hard work and sacrifice are the keys to opening the door to your dreams.” The start time for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Enshrinement was pushed back by nearly two hours due to heavy rain in Canton, Ohio, but that didn’t dampen Dwight Freeney’s enthusiasm. He shared that his parents played a huge role in his success. “Dad, you were my first coach. You introduced me to sports. You were always loving and supportive, no matter the outcome,” Freeney shared. “You were always my biggest critic, pushing me to my fullest potential. I love you, dad.” Freeney said his mom went to all his high school games, cheering for him from the stands. “You’ve always protected me and covered me with prayer,” Freeney said about his mother. You told me once that life isn’t a straight road; it’s full of peaks and valleys, and navigating through that is the key. That has stuck with me throughout my life and helped me through some really tough times.” Colts Owner Jim Irsay introduced Freeney, thanking him for his hard work and commitment to football. Freeney also acknowledged his longtime teammate and friend Reggie Wayne, who many think deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but has yet to be selected. “People always ask me how we won so many games. We made each other better by pushing each other to the max in practice, making the games much easier.” Freeney played 16 seasons in the NFL, including 11 with the Colts.

1. Dwight Freeney Introduced During First Hall of Fame Class Presentation

Source: Getty

LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 8: Dwight Freeney of the 2024 Hall of Fame class is presented during the 13th Annual NFL Honors on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) 

2. Freeney Gives His Hall of Fame Speech

Source: Getty

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 03: Dwight Freeney addresses the crowd at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on August 3, 2024, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 

3. Freeney's Bronze Bust Unveiled

Source: Getty

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 03: Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts owner & CEO, and Dwight Freeney unveil Freeneys bust at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on August 3, 2024, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

4. Dwight Freeney Stands Shoulder to Shoulder with Other Legends

Source: Getty

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Dwight Freeney looks on during the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

5. NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl XLIV Media Day – Indianapolis Colts

Source: Getty

02 February 2010: Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney during media day for Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. photography,horizontal,usa,the media,sport,day,gulf coast states,american football – sport,nfl,media day,super bowl,miami gardens,indianapolis colts,defensive end,hard rock stadium,dwight freeney

6. Freeney's Signature Spin Move

Source: Getty

05 December 2010: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna (3) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney (93) in game action. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 38-35 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. photography,horizontal,usa,activity,sport,motion,american football – 

7. 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Source: Getty

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Dwight Freeney poses with his bronze bust during the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,american football –

8. Dwight Freeney Chats with Close Friend Michael Jordan

Source: Getty

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan talks with Dwight Freeney during the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) 

