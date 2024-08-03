Dwight Freeney Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
Dwight Freeney Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Colts Legend
1. Dwight Freeney Introduced During First Hall of Fame Class Presentation
LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 8: Dwight Freeney of the 2024 Hall of Fame class is presented during the 13th Annual NFL Honors on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
2. Freeney Gives His Hall of Fame Speech
CANTON, OH – AUGUST 03: Dwight Freeney addresses the crowd at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on August 3, 2024, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
3. Freeney's Bronze Bust Unveiled
CANTON, OH – AUGUST 03: Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts owner & CEO, and Dwight Freeney unveil Freeneys bust at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on August 3, 2024, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
4. Dwight Freeney Stands Shoulder to Shoulder with Other Legends
CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Dwight Freeney looks on during the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
5. NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl XLIV Media Day – Indianapolis Colts
02 February 2010: Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney during media day for Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. photography,horizontal,usa,the media,sport,day,gulf coast states,american football – sport,nfl,media day,super bowl,miami gardens,indianapolis colts,defensive end,hard rock stadium,dwight freeney
6. Freeney's Signature Spin Move
05 December 2010: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Jon Kitna (3) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney (93) in game action. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 38-35 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. photography,horizontal,usa,activity,sport,motion,american football –
7. 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Dwight Freeney poses with his bronze bust during the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,sport,ohio,american football –
8. Dwight Freeney Chats with Close Friend Michael Jordan
CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan talks with Dwight Freeney during the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)