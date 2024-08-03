Dwight Freeney Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Colts Legend

Love Sports News? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

— Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney’s ability to disrupt offenses made him a powerful player. His signature spin move helped him change the game, making him a key part of the Colts defense that won a Super Bowl in 2006. On Saturday, Dwight Freeney was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, completing his 16-year NFL career. With the Colts, he recorded 107.5 sacks, making this honor a fitting end to his impressive career.“Football is not an easy game,” he said during his speech. “But always remember that your hard work and sacrifice are the keys to opening the door to your dreams.”The start time for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Enshrinement was pushed back by nearly two hours due to heavy rain in Canton, Ohio, but that didn’t dampen Dwight Freeney’s enthusiasm. He shared that his parents played a huge role in his success.“Dad, you were my first coach. You introduced me to sports. You were always loving and supportive, no matter the outcome,” Freeney shared. “You were always my biggest critic, pushing me to my fullest potential. I love you, dad.” Freeney said his mom went to all his high school games, cheering for him from the stands. “You’ve always protected me and covered me with prayer,” Freeney said about his mother. You told me once that life isn’t a straight road; it’s full of peaks and valleys, and navigating through that is the key. That has stuck with me throughout my life and helped me through some really tough times.” Colts Owner Jim Irsay introduced Freeney, thanking him for his hard work and commitment to football. Freeney also acknowledged his longtime teammate and friend Reggie Wayne, who many think deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but has yet to be selected. “People always ask me how we won so many games. We made each other better by pushing each other to the max in practice, making the games much easier.” Freeney played 16 seasons in the NFL, including 11 with the Colts.