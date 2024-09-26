Billy Joel and Sting to Perform at Lucas Oil Stadium

— Billy Joel and Sting will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis for one night only on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Joel, a six-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, will headline the concert with Sting. Ray Charles inducted him into the Hall of Fame in 1999, and he has received the RIAA Diamond Award twice for albums that sold over 10 million copies. With over 150 million records sold, Joel has 33 top 40 hits, including “Movin’ Out,” “Uptown Girl,” and “You May Be Right.”Sting, a 17-time Grammy Award winner, was the lead singer for The Police in the late 1970s and has since achieved a successful solo career. Born in Newcastle, England, Sting moved to London in 1977 to form The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six Grammy Awards and two Brit Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.They are expected to perform some of their most popular songs. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 4, at 9 AM EST. Joel has upcoming concerts with Sting in St. Louis on September 27, in San Antonio, Texas, on October 25, and in Las Vegas on November 9. His first show in 2025 will be at Hard Rock Live in Seminole, Florida, on January 10.