Poll: What Was The Best Halloween Candy Of 2024?

Published on November 1, 2024

Poll: What Is The Best Halloween Candy?

Kids receiving candy on Halloween is often regarded as the best thing ever by many. As parents it can also mean that you hit the jackpot too. Let’s get to business… The debate over the best Halloween candy has been reignited and we want your vote! From chocolate bars like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers to fruity options like Skittles, the variety is vast and varied.

Each candy option offers a unique taste experience, and personal preferences play a significant role when it comes to determining favorites. Nostalgia can influence these preferences, with many people favoring candies that remind them of childhood Halloween experiences. That is why we remind you to take a peak at the list below. Ultimately, the best Halloween candy is subjective and differs from person to person, making it a sweet and perennial topic of discussion. And that is why we are having you cast your vote! So lets take a look at the list of all of the candy that is possible to vote on from 2024 then return to the top of the article to cast your vote!

1. Haribo Goldbears

2. Swedish Fish

3. Airheads

4. Smarties

5. Snickers

6. Sweetarts

7. Butterfinger

8. Nerds

9. Sour (Spooky) Patch Kids

10. Skittles

11. Twix

12. Starburst

13. Reese's

14. Fun Dip

15. Kit Kat

16. Crunch Bar

17. Hershey's

18. Milky Way

19. Tootsie Pop

20. Candy Corn

21. Twizzlers

22. M&M's

23. Jolly Rancher

24. Babt Ruth

25. Dubble Bubble Gum

