Listen Live
Entertainment

Best Early 80’s TV Sitcom Theme Songs

Published on August 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Before streaming queues and skip buttons, theme songs were an essential part of the TV experience. They didn’t just open a show — they set the tone, told a story, and in many cases, became just as beloved as the characters themselves. Whether it was a catchy jingle that got stuck in your head for days or a surprisingly soulful ballad that made you feel things you didn’t quite understand yet, these tunes had personality.

So grab a bowl of cereal, fluff up that beanbag chair, and let’s rewind the VHS tape of time as Hammer and Nigel revisit some of their favorite sitcom theme songs from the early ’80s — the ones that made us smile, sing along, and maybe even believe the world really could be perfect for a few minutes each week.

Hammer tested Nigel on his knowledge of 80s theme songs, see how he does!

1. Diff’rent Strokes

2. The Facts of Life

3. Growing Pains

4. Perfect Strangers

5. Family Ties

6. Cheers

7. Magnum, P.I

8. The A-Team

9. The Golden Girls

Related Tags

Media - Video Embed
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close