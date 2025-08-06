Best Early 80’s TV Sitcom Theme Songs

Before streaming queues and skip buttons, theme songs were an essential part of the TV experience. They didn’t just open a show — they set the tone, told a story, and in many cases, became just as beloved as the characters themselves. Whether it was a catchy jingle that got stuck in your head for days or a surprisingly soulful ballad that made you feel things you didn’t quite understand yet, these tunes had personality.

So grab a bowl of cereal, fluff up that beanbag chair, and let’s rewind the VHS tape of time as Hammer and Nigel revisit some of their favorite sitcom theme songs from the early ’80s — the ones that made us smile, sing along, and maybe even believe the world really could be perfect for a few minutes each week.

Hammer tested Nigel on his knowledge of 80s theme songs, see how he does!

1. Diff’rent Strokes 2. The Facts of Life 3. Growing Pains 4. Perfect Strangers 5. Family Ties 6. Cheers 7. Magnum, P.I 8. The A-Team 9. The Golden Girls