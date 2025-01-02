AI Says This Brazilian Influencer Has The ‘Perfect Female Body’

Artificial intelligence has named Brazilian fitness influencer Karol Rosalin, 25, as the woman with the ‘perfect female body,’ sparking widespread discussion across social media.

The designation came from an AI analysis that evaluated not only health and strength but also aesthetic elements such as symmetry, proportion, and overall harmony.

According to reports, Rosalin was deemed a “perfect 10” and “ideal in the fitness world,” capturing attention for both her disciplined lifestyle and the broader implications of such AI-generated assessments.

Rosalin credits her physique to a rigorous routine, including weight training five days a week and daily aerobic classes.

Her diet focuses on healthy staples like fruits, vegetables, oats, and lean proteins.

For breakfast, she favors a nutrient-packed meal including scrambled eggs, cassava, papaya, pineapple, oats, cinnamon, and coffee—choices she often shares with her 700,000 Instagram followers.

“Seeing the results in the mirror is already a victory,” Rosalin said about her recognition.

Despite the praise, experts caution against viewing such claims as universal standards.

Fitness trainer Ben Lucas highlighted that genetics and lifestyle significantly impact body types and emphasized that the concept of “perfection” is inherently subjective.

He encouraged a balanced approach to fitness, focusing on health over aesthetics.

