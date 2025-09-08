5 Crazy Famous Music Copyright Lawsuits

Imitation is often the best form of flattery… it’s also often the best case for a lawsuit.

In the age of streaming and social media, it doesn’t take long for fans and critics alike to point out when two songs sound a little too similar. A recent debate lighting up online forums and comment sections centers around Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nobody’s Son” and Jon Pardi’s “Heartache Medication,” with many listeners claiming the two tracks share strikingly similar melodies or chord progressions. While no official legal action has been taken (yet), the conversation has reignited interest in the complex world of music copyright.

After comparing the two songs, Hammer and Nigel think Pardi may have a case! Listen for yourself and let us know what you think!

This latest debate sparked a journey down memory lane remembering some other famous artist who have also been accused of ‘borrowing’ certain beats and lyrics.

1. Ed Sheeran vs. Sami Switch Ed Sheeran’s 2017 pop hit, “Shape of You” was hit with a copyright lawsuit from artist Sami Switch who claimed Sheeran plagiarized his “Oh I” hook from his 2015, “Oh Why.” Verdict: UK High Court judge ruled in favor of Ed Sheeran, stating that he had not deliberately or subconsciously copied Chokri’s work. 2. Katy Pery vs. Flame Christian rapper Flame claimed his song, “Joyful Noise” beat was used in Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse.” Verdict: In 2019, the jury found Perry liable and awarded the plaintiffs $2.7 million. However, in 2020 Perry appealed and ultimately won. 3. Vanilla Ice vs. Queen & David Bowie Queen and David Bowie threatened Vanilla Ice with a lawsuit after noticing their infamous riff in “Under Pressure” was used in “Ice Ice Baby.” Verdict: The case was settled out of court and Vanilla Ice paid an undisclosed sum to the rock legends. 4. Marvin Gaye vs. Robin Thicke & Pharrell Williams The estate of the late Marvin Gaye spotted similarities of Gaye’s “Got to Give it Up” to Thicke & Pharrell’s 2013 “Blurred Lines.” Verdict: The Gaye estate was awarded $7.4 million, later reduced to $5 million and 50% of all future royalties. 5. Chuck Berry vs. The Beach Boys Chuck Berry’s guitar riffs have been sampled by musicians for decades. The Beach Boys took it a step further by usuing Berry’s entire 1958 “Sweet Sixteen” melody and backtrack and replacing the lyrics with “Surfin’ USA” in 1963. Verdict: The Beach Boys manager handed over the publishing rights to Berry’s publisher. Both partied received credit for the song. This incident was one of the first major plagiarism scandals in the music industry.