Protect your home from severe flooding with these practical tips

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Severe flooding can damage everything from your home’s foundation to your precious belongings, but practical preparation can help reduce the risk and limit pricey repairs. Everything from keeping water away from the structure and maintaining drainage systems to inspecting vulnerable areas can help protect your property from severe issues.

Flooding doesn’t only happen when a river overflows. A single powerful storm can overwhelm storm drains, saturate the ground, and send water rushing toward a home’s foundation. It can even cause sewer backups.

What’s worse, properties outside high-risk flood zones can still experience water intrusion. Taking action well before the next major storm gives homeowners a better chance of avoiding serious losses.

How Can I Best Protect My House From Flooding?

Everything about effective protection starts around the outside of the home. Water should always flow away from the structure rather than pooling around the foundation. Check the slope of the ground your home sits on and look for low spots where rainwater tends to collect.

Gutters and downspouts also benefit from frequent attention. Take the time to get rid of any leaves, twigs, and other debris that could stop water flow. Every downspout should ensure that water runs away from the foundation, even if it means using extensions or redesigning drainage systems.

Don’t forget to inspect the roof, too. Any of the following can allow water to enter areas where it can spread unnoticed and cause problems:

Missing shingles

Damaged flashing

Blocked drainage

Small maintenance concerns may become far more expensive to fix after a severe storm.

Water damage prevention also involves paying keen attention to doors, windows, basement walls, and other possible entry points. Be sure to seal any cracks and gaps you see. It’s also a good idea to repair damaged weatherstripping before prolonged rain uncovers weak areas.

When it comes to safety, homeowners should always know where to shut off water, gas, and electricity in an emergency. Storing crucial documents in waterproof storage and moving valuables away from basement storage can also help elevate your protection.

Is There Anything I Can Do to Prevent My Basement From Flooding?

Basements are especially vulnerable because they’re situated below ground level. It’s all too easy for water to enter through the following areas:

Cracks in walls or floors

Window wells

Plumbing systems

Overwhelmed drainage systems

First things first, be diligent about looking for signs of moisture. Everything from musty odors and peeling paint to damp walls and sizable cracks can all suggest that water is finding its way in. Staying on top of such issues early on can go a long way toward preventing a larger problem later.

A functioning sump pump can also be essential in homes that often contend with pesky groundwater or basement flooding. Professional sump pump installation may be worth considering if your property doesn’t have a reliable system or the current equipment is too old. Test the pump regularly, especially before severe weather seasons, and consider investing in a battery backup in case a storm causes a power outage.

Foundation problems should never go ignored. Cracks can get worse and worse over time and create new paths for water to enter. Depending on the cause and severity, foundation repair may involve:

Sealing cracks

Improving drainage

Addressing larger structural concerns

Window wells should also have proper drainage and covers. Remember to clear any debris from nearby drains so water has somewhere to go instead of building up against basement windows.

What Should You Do Before Heavy Rain and Flooding?

Keep a close eye on weather alerts and bring outdoor furniture and other loose objects to a secure area. Move important belongings to higher levels when flooding seems likely. Plastic storage containers tend to offer better protection than cardboard boxes.

Heavy rainfall safety also means avoiding unnecessary risks. Never drive through standing or moving floodwater, and don’t enter a flooded basement if there are any electrical hazards. Always follow instructions from local emergency officials if a prompt evacuation is recommended.

It’s a good idea to put together a simple emergency kit with the following items:

Drinking water

Flashlights

Batteries

Medications

First-aid supplies

Chargers

Every household should also have a communication plan in place. That way, family members know exactly how to contact one another during an emergency.

Insurance deserves attention before disaster strikes, not afterward. Typical homeowners insurance policies may not cover every kind of flood damage. It depends on the policy and source of the water.

Many are researching flood insurance prices. For example, how much is flood insurance in Illinois? Homeowners researching coverage and costs can compare options based on their property’s precise risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should I Turn Off Electricity If My House Is Flooding?

Never enter standing water to reach an electrical panel or similar types of equipment. Water and electricity are a deadly combination.

If it’s safe to access the electrical system without entering a flooded area, then be sure to follow all emergency guidance or even contact a qualified professional if necessary.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with emergency services when there’s an immediate danger. After flooding, damaged electrical systems should be inspected before you start using them again.

How Often Should a Sump Pump Be Tested?

Testing a sump pump several times a year is sensible, particularly before seasons when powerful storms are a common occurrence. Pouring some water into the sump pit can help confirm that the float activates the pump and that water is being discharged in the correct manner.

Routine maintenance is non-negotiable. Make sure to:

Check the discharge line for blockages

Clean debris from the pit

Make sure any backup power source is in working order

Severe Flooding Calls for Meticulous Preparation

With practical home protection tips like sealing cracks and inspecting roofs, you can help keep your risks as low as possible during severe flooding. The risk of flooding can be scary, but preparation is also a great way to calm your nerves.

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