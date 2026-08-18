A new era: Ways to truly enjoy your retirement years

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Your retirement years can be truly enjoyable when you make intentional choices about how you spend your time, who you spend it with, and what gives your life meaning. Building a routine that includes social connections, healthy habits, and opportunities to try new things can help you make the most of this new chapter.

America has an aging population, and the number of people age 65 and older is expected to more than double over the next 40 years, reaching 80 million by 2040, according to the Urban Institute.

After years of working, raising a family, managing responsibilities, or simply following a busy routine, having more free time can feel both exciting and unfamiliar. The good news is that a fulfilling retirement isn’t about luck. It’s about a handful of deliberate choices that can help you make the transition on your terms.

How Do You Build a Purposeful Retirement Routine?

No single formula for a fulfilling retirement works for everyone. Take a look at these six retirement lifestyle tips:

1. Give Your Days Structure

One of the great attractions of retirement is having nowhere you have to be. However, completely unstructured days can become monotonous, and a simple weekly routine can give you something to look forward to.

At the start of each week, choose a few priorities. You might plan a few walks, a family call, an afternoon for a favorite hobby, or coffee with friends. Keep your plans flexible so that you have room for spontaneous activities. Retirement should never feel like another job.

2. Try Something You Never Had Time to Do

Retirement is an opportunity to stop saying, “Maybe someday.” That could include hobbies for retirees such as:

Learning to paint

Taking a cooking class

Joining a book club

Playing an instrument

Writing

Learning another language

Choose something that makes you curious rather than something you think you are supposed to enjoy.

3. Stay Connected to Other People

Work often provides an automatic social circle. Once you retire, maintaining those connections takes more effort. Make plans instead of waiting for invitations:

Call an old friend

Join a local club

Volunteer

Attend community events

Spending time with family can also be rewarding, but your social life doesn’t have to revolve around your children or grandchildren.

Technology can help with video calls, group messages, online classes, and event calendars. Online contact works best when it supports real relationships rather than replacing them.

4. Make Healthy Living in Retirement Part of Your Lifestyle

Stay active and choose activities that match your ability and medical needs. Attach movement to something you already do:

Take a walk after breakfast

Stretch during a television program

Do gentle strength exercises before watering the plants

Regular activity often works better than an ambitious plan that lasts only two weeks. If you’re thinking about starting a new exercise routine or have health concerns, check in with your doctor to make sure it’s right for you.

Treat preventive care as an investment. Keep up with medical, dental, vision, and hearing appointments and follow screening or vaccination guidelines that apply to you.

Care for your emotional health. Retirement can bring loneliness, grief, anxiety, or a difficult adjustment to new habits. Journaling, time outdoors, creative work, meditation, and regular contact with trusted people may help.

Rest also belongs in a healthy retirement. An afternoon with a book, music, or no plan at all isn’t wasted time. Recovery gives you energy for the activities that matter.

5. Make Financial Planning in Retirement a Priority

Money can affect peace of mind and independence throughout retirement. Think about both your current needs and what you may need later. Set aside money for unexpected expenses, healthcare, insurance, home repairs, and other costs that can arise as you get older.

If you are unsure how much you can comfortably spend, a qualified financial planner can help you review your:

Income

Savings

Expenses

Also consider any outstanding debt and how rising costs could affect your budget over time.

Housing is another financial decision worth thinking about before you retire. Staying in your current home may make sense, but consider the ongoing costs and whether it will remain practical over time.

A senior community such as Saint John’s independent living may suit retirees who want to simplify their daily lives while staying active and independent.

6. Keep Learning and Contributing

Many retirees feel happier when they contribute to a cause, person, or community they value. Schools, food programs, libraries, museums, animal shelters, and environmental projects often need reliable help. Choose opportunities that fit your values and use skills you enjoy.

Mentoring can also be fulfilling and take many forms, from tutoring and career support to practical lessons or guidance with financial basics.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Mixed Feelings About Retirement Normal?

Retirement can bring excitement and relief, but the changes may feel unfamiliar at first. Leaving behind a familiar routine, workplace, and professional identity can feel strange, even when you are looking forward to having more freedom.

Give yourself time to adjust rather than expecting everything to feel settled immediately.

What Should You Do Before Retirement to Prepare for the Change?

Think about how you want to spend your time once work is no longer part of your daily routine. Try out activities, interests, or routines that you might enjoy in retirement, so you have an idea of what works for you.

It can also help to talk with your partner or family about how you envision retirement and what you want from this next stage of life.

Do Most People Enjoy Retirement?

Most retirees in a 2024 MassMutual survey said they were happier after retirement. Of the 1,074 retirees surveyed, 67% said they felt happier than before they retired, while 56% said retirement was the happiest time of their lives.

The study also found that happier retirees were more likely to spend time with loved ones, exercise, pursue hobbies, and travel.

How Can You Make the Most of Your Retirement Years?

Your retirement years don’t have to follow anyone else’s definition of a good life. Create a routine that gives you freedom without leaving you aimless, stay connected with people who matter, protect your health, pursue interests that excite you, and make room for experiences you will remember. Most importantly, permit yourself to enjoy this stage of life.

Explore our website for more information on planning for a fulfilling retirement.