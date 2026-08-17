Listen Live
Close
Music

Top 20 Songs That Mention Rain

With flooding and rain dominating headlines lately, we thought it was the perfect time to turn to music's long love affair with wet weather.

Published on August 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Raindrops on window glass close up with blurred city background during rainy weather.
Source: Anna Lazarieva / Getty

Top 20 Songs That Mention Rain

With flooding and rain dominating headlines lately, we thought it was the perfect time to turn to music’s long love affair with wet weather. From classic rock to Motown to modern pop, rain has inspired some of the most memorable songs ever written, sometimes as a symbol of sadness, sometimes renewal, and sometimes just as an excuse to dance.

Take a look below at the Top 20 Songs That Mention Rain.

RELATED | A Complete List Of Indy 500 Races Impacted By Rain

“Purple Rain” – Prince

“Have You Ever Seen the Rain” – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Who’ll Stop the Rain” – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“November Rain” – Guns N’ Roses

“Singin’ in the Rain” – Gene Kelly

“Here Comes the Rain Again” – Eurythmics

“I Can’t Stand the Rain” – Ann Peebles

“Umbrella” – Rihanna ft. Jay-Z

“Set Fire to the Rain” – Adele

“Rainy Days and Mondays” – The Carpenters

“The Rain Song” – Led Zeppelin

“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” – B.J. Thomas

“I Wish It Would Rain” – The Temptations

“Rain” – Madonna

“Fire and Rain” – James Taylor

“Rainy Night in Soho” – The Pogues

“Kiss the Rain” – Billie Myers

“Come Rain or Come Shine” – Ray Charles

“Only Happy When It Rains” – Garbage

“It’s Raining Men” – The Weather Girls

Top 20 Songs That Mention Rain was originally published on b1057.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Night street scene with emergency vehicles, flashing lights, and a red traffic cone on the sidewalk.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

4 Detained, Guns Found After Downtown Indy Shooting Injures 2

Comments
Three mugshot-style headshot photographs of adult men with varying facial features and hairstyles.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tren de Aragua Members Linked to $2M Indy Jewelry Heist

Comments
Storm total rainfall map for Indiana, showing rainfall amounts ranging from 0.55 inches to 6.88 inches across the state from Tuesday 8/13 through Thursday 8/17.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Flooding Threat Continues into Next Week

Comments
A smiling woman with blonde hair wearing a black blazer against a gray background.
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana’s Secretary Of State Race Is A Four-Way Mess

Comments
2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles - Arrivals
CHA  |  Nick Cottongim

Notable Actress Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36, Father Confirms

Comments
A flooded park with benches and a tree partially submerged in the rising water.
6 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
A group of emergency responders in bright uniforms wading through a flooded forest at night, with a fire hydrant visible in the foreground.
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Comments
Emergency vehicles and police cars on a road in a wooded area.
News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Two Indianapolis Police Officers Shot, Suspect in Custody

Comments
Local News
Indiana State Police
Local  |  Staff

State Police Investigate Another Inmate’s Death at Jackson County Jail

Comments
A close-up portrait of a man with dreadlocks and facial tattoos, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arrest Made in July Fatal Shooting on Indy’s Near Northeast Side

Comments
Local Weather U.S.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Watch Out for Scammers Washing Up in Flood Zones

Comments
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Fox 59/WANE

Gov. Braun Defends Firing Utility Chief Andy Zay in Court Filings

Comments
Headshot of a middle-aged African American man with a beard, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Man Accused of Attempted Murder After Police Shootout

Comments
Salvation Army Continues To Distribute Food In Pennsylvania During Coronavirus Outbreak
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Salvation Army Works to Assist Indiana Flood, Storm Victims

Comments
A man in a suit speaking at a podium with microphones, gesturing with his hands. The podium has "SENATE" written on it.
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Deery Asks Indiana Supreme Court to Take Recount Case

Comments
"Alan Jackson: The Last Show" Concert Special Red Carpet
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Thomas Rhett Concert Planned for LIV Golf Indianapolis Canceled

Comments
Damage to Property
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Stalking Victim Speaks Out After Ex Resumes Threats Post-Release

Comments
Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Dies After Being Found Shot in Crashed Vehicle on Indy’s East Side

Comments
A small boat with "CONSERVATION OFFICER" written on the side and a Mercury outboard motor.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Man Dead After Being Pulled from Monroe Reservoir

Comments
AG Todd Rokita
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

AG Rokita Warns Hoosiers Against Storm Repair Scams

Comments
Local Weather U.S.
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Flooding: Live Updates

Comments
Flooded street with several submerged vehicles, with a "STOP DO NOT ENTER" sign visible.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Floodwaters Recede in Hamilton County, Leave Damage

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close