Fried Chicken Cookie: KFC Teams Up w/ Oreo

“Dreams really do come true,” -Hammer (probably)

Peanut butter and jelly, donuts and coffee, cereal and milk, some things are just meant to be. In a world where we thought we’ve seen and tasted it all, KFC and Oreo have teamed up to inspire the world.

The fried chicken cookie is the food baby of Kentucky Fried Chicken and Oreo cookies.

The adventurous new cookie is filled with “chicken-flavored creme.” The KFC ‘taste’ is a mix of 11 herbs and spices mixed into a cream filling sandwiched between two traditional chocolate Oreo cookies.

The cookie has the traditional Oreo logo on one side, and the other side is the Colonel’s signature logo.

Here comes the bad news… it’s only sold in CHINA. The most American dessert ever thought of is only sold in China. The online cookie enthusiasts (resident fatties, including ourselves) are hoping with enough attention they will make their way to the United Statues one day!

Would you try a fried chicken cookie? Or will you stick with the State Fair’s boring (yet delicious) fried Oreos?